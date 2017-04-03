One lucky family are the winners of the ultimate 96five IN-TENTS camping package!

It’s a wrap & winners are grinners! 96five have just given one lucky family the chance to get outdoors in style this Easter with the ultimate camping package. Thanks to our Station Sponsor Oztrail, the IN-TENTS camping package included everything to escape the daily grind and get back to nature. From the kitchen sink, to pop-up ensuite – you won’t be missing the comforts of home this camping trip!

The 96five’s Street Machines were loaded to the hilt at the Oztrail warehouse this morning – check out the photos! It was a bit like playing Tetris, but amazingly everything fit.

The studio had a makeover during the morning show.

Ken, Nicky and Steve, took the breakfast show on a luxury camping escape during the morning show and never had to leave the studio! Complete with a deluxe camping chair and cook stove, it was every camper’s dream workplace.

For the past few weeks, 96five fans have been carefully listening for classic camping sound, which was their cue to call in.

The successful caller’s names were put into a balloon, which Nicky popped to reveal the winner. Leanne Mckenzie and her three sons from Crestmead are keen to put their gear into action and a family, camping holiday is in the pipeline!

To check out what the full Oztrail winners package included click here. If you’re wanting to getaway and need some new gear check out Oztrail‘s website.