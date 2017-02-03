About School Excursions

School Excursions

Ken, Nicky and Steve love going on School Excursions! Join 96five’s Breakfast Show and the team at our next School Excursion where you can have a go on the jumping castle, buy hot cuppa and meet the 96five team. 7 News anchor, Bill McDonald or Weather Presenter, Tony Auden often come along for the visit as well as the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter!

What is a 96five School Excursion

96five School Excursions include a Live Broadcast of 96five’s Breakfast Show with Ken, Nicky and Steve, plus a jumping castle, coffee van with drinks available to purchase for the parents and games for the kids. Depending on availability, 7 News anchor, Bill McDonald or Weather Presenter, Tony Auden may even drop in about the news or the weather and the shiny Surf Life Saving Queensland’s Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter often pops in to say hi! 96five School Excursions are available especially for Brisbane Primary State Schools and are totally free of charge. The entire primary school is invited to the broadcast, including teachers, parents and members of the school community.

Benefits to the school:

The Students get to see how radio works

The announcers involve many of the students in the live broadcast as guest announcers

The Principal can be interviewed live on the radio. This is a great opportunity for 96five listeners to hear about your school

96five invites schools to use the morning to provide breakfast as a fundraiser for the school

Students get to experience the carnival atmosphere

The Live Broadcast is from 6am –9am. Set up takes place from 4am – 6am and pack down from 9am – 10am. The team will need access to the oval from 4am on the day of the broadcast as well as access to power. All 96five staff and volunteers hold a current Blue Card.

