Ken, Nicky, and Steve broadcasted ‘Breakfast @ Your Place’ in Neil and Sarah’s living room today. Neil, Sarah and their three kids – and Molly the Labrador – invited the 96five team to their Tarragindi home where Mel from Vanilla Zulu prepared a yummy breakfast.
When the kids started getting ready for school, Nicky decided to give them a lift in the 96five Street Machine. After a lot of loud laughter and wrong turns, the kids finally got there. Hopefully, they weren’t too late!
Thanks to Neil and Sarah for nominating their home! Ken, Nicky, and Steve had a great time this morning. If you would like to have Ken, Nicky and Steve over for breakfast at your place, nominate your family here.
