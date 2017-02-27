Ken, Nicky and Steve played hide and seek and interviewed a Labrador this morning – all while airing 96five’s, ‘Breakfast @ Your Place’.

Ken, Nicky, and Steve broadcasted ‘Breakfast @ Your Place’ in Neil and Sarah’s living room today. Neil, Sarah and their three kids – and Molly the Labrador – invited the 96five team to their Tarragindi home where Mel from Vanilla Zulu prepared a yummy breakfast.

The team had a great morning. They got to play hide and seek around the house. Steve also interviewed Molly the Labrador. Although she didn’t say much, we know she was happy to have the air time.

When the kids started getting ready for school, Nicky decided to give them a lift in the 96five Street Machine. After a lot of loud laughter and wrong turns, the kids finally got there. Hopefully, they weren’t too late!

Watch the school drop off video!

Thanks to Neil and Sarah for nominating their home! Ken, Nicky, and Steve had a great time this morning. If you would like to have Ken, Nicky and Steve over for breakfast at your place, nominate your family here.

Check out more photos from the morning below!