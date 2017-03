Brisbane’s Big Wet

In light of the deluge happening in and around Brisbane the 96five offices will operating with skeleton staff today. Please heed the warnings of emergency personnel and remember ‘if it’s flooded forget it’.

If you need assistance please contact the following:

Police/Fire/Ambulance: 000

SES assistance in floods and storms: 132 500

We’re praying that all our listeners and 96five family stay safe during this ‘big wet’.