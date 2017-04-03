Brisbane’s Coolest DJ Announced

96five want to introduce the newest team member to join the family – Duke the DJ Dog!

He made his debut this morning on Facebook, jumping out and surprising Ken, Nicky & Steve. You can watch him in action in the video below…

Where is Duke From?

Duke the DJ Dog is Romeo’s cousin, he comes from the castle country up in Scotland where it is cold and chilly. Duke and Romeo are great mates and would skype each other with waving actions and virtual high fives. Duke the DJ Dog was always fascinated in his cousin’s job working in sunny QLD at 96five, hugging and dancing with families looked like so much fun! So when Romeo asked if Duke the DJ Dog would like to take his place in the 96five family, he ‘Woofed’ at the chance! Duke the DJ Dog’s love of music and killer dance moves is a perfect fit with 96five and they embraced him like their own.

Where did Romeo go?

Romeo loves his 96five family, but always dreamed about joining the circus and mastering juggling. He often day-dreamed about juggling on a big stage, under a spot light, with kids cheering and shouting his name. With encouragement from his 96five family, Romeo followed his dream and become a master juggler. Currently, Romeo is juggling with a circus group in England. He still misses his 96five family, but is enjoying every minute of the circus with his new friends and of course, he juggles his busy schedule to find time to skype his cous Duke the DJ Dog!

Meet Duke!

We sat down and asked Duke some questions.

Duke, What do you enjoy doing?

I love to pump out a good music track while chilling out under the trees of Sherwood Forest, my favourite park in Brisbane.

I love living in the moment and can easily get distracted by a butterfly or a ball flying past. Music and dancing are my life but my absolute favourite thing to do is hug!!

What do you find hard about being a DJ?

Sometimes I may not hear you with my headphones on, but I do see a high 5 from a mile away.

I can be a little shy, and you won’t hear me bark, but if you show me how kind you are I quickly warm up.

How do you overcome your shyness?

If you give me Hugs, colourings-ins and letters I will be your best friend, as I love to surround myself with positives friends!

Duke, most people don’t know how to answer this questions, but I’m going to ask… What is your favourite thing about yourself?

Well, it can be hard for people to answer, but not for me! I love my floppy ears and blue eyes.

Dislikes?

I don’t like long walks and do not like sand between my paws!

What do you find a challenge?

It’s hard to admit when I’m wrong! But also feels super good when I have done the right thing. I often knock over vases and lamps when dancing up a storm and I have to say sorry. It’s hard but feels good once I have.

What a great interview, Duke mention too that he loves a challenge and will take you up on a dance off at any time, just ask him!!

Thanks for your time, Duke the DJ Dog.