The kids are all on holidays now so we’ve compiled some Christmassy, crafty ideas to try! Great for presents for the Grandparents or Aunties & Uncles!!

Why not have a go at making your own wrapping paper and cards. Head out and and buy a roll of brown or white paper and have some fun!

What about a handmade, bespoke ornament for the Christmas tree?

Or a simple card with your kid’s handprint as a keepsake!

Enjoy these holidays with your kids in the lead up to Christmas!