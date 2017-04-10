An Easter message from the Catholic Archbishop of Brisbane

The Catholic Archbishop of Brisbane has partnered with 96five to bring a message of Hope this Easter.

Archbishop Mark Coleridge is the Metropolitan Archbishop of Brisbane. He was ordained a priest in 1974. He then worked as an assistant priest in various cathedrals before undertaking further study, which would lead him in career pursuits in Rome and Jerusalem before coming back in Australia. He notes that almost nothing had turned out as expected, but that “Jesus often surprises, but He never disappoints”.

We’ve included Mark’s Easter Sunday message for you to listen to below. This will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Easter Message

Jesus is alive and with us always