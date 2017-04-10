An Easter message from Churches of Christ

Churches of Christ are partnering with 96five to bring a message of Hope this Easter.

Tim McMenamin is an executive team member with Churches of Christ in Queensland. He has been involved in ministry for two decades, and has also been involved in politics and community mission.

We’ve included Tim’s Good Friday and Easter Sunday messages for you to listen to below. These will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by heads of churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Good Friday

When Jesus made the impossible possible



Easter Sunday

Jesus is alive and with us always

