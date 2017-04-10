An Easter message from Citipointe Church

Citipointe Church are pleased to partner with 96five this Easter to bring a message of Hope.

Mark Ramsey and his wife Leigh are the senior pastors at Citipointe Church Brisbane. They founded Noosa Christian Outreach Centre, then went on to pioneer the Christian Outreach Centre Movement in the USA. Since coming back to Brisbane in 2000, they have seen Citipointe grow to be one of Australia’s most influential churches.

We’ve included Mark’s Good Friday and Easter Sunday messages for you to listen to below. These will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Good Friday

When Jesus made the impossible possible

Easter Sunday

Jesus is alive and with us always