An Easter message from the Lutheran Church Qld District

The Lutheran Church of Australia (QLD District) are pleased to partner with 96five this Easter to bring a message of Hope.

Pastor Paul Smith serves as the Bishop of Lutheran Church of Australia’s Queensland district (LCAQD). He grew up in far North Queensland and completed studies in both Queensland and South Australia. He was ordained at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Adelaide in 1988. On top of leading LCAQD, Paul is interested in rugby union, movies, books, and spending time with his family.

We’ve included Paul’s Good Friday and Easter Sunday messages for you to listen to below. These will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Good Friday

When Jesus made the impossible possible

Easter Sunday

Jesus is alive and with us always