An Easter message from the Presbyterian Church of Queensland

Rev. Phil Campbell is the senior pastor at Michelton Presbyterian Church. Phil studied ministry at Moore Theological College in Sydney after working as an electrical engineer and freelance journalist. Phil and his wife Louise have four children.
We’ve included Phil’s Good Friday and Easter Sunday messages for you to listen to below. These will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.
When Jesus made the impossible possible
Jesus is alive and with us always
