An Easter message from the Presbyterian Church of Queensland

The Presbyterian Church of Queensland are pleased to partner with 96five to bring a message of Hope this Easter.

Rev. Phil Campbell is the senior pastor at Michelton Presbyterian Church. Phil studied ministry at Moore Theological College in Sydney after working as an electrical engineer and freelance journalist. Phil and his wife Louise have four children.

We’ve included Phil’s Good Friday and Easter Sunday messages for you to listen to below. These will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Good Friday

When Jesus made the impossible possible



Easter Sunday

Jesus is alive and with us always

