An Easter message from Queensland Baptists

Queensland Baptists are pleased to partner with 96five this Easter to bring a message of Hope.

Rev. David Loder serves as General Superintendent of Queensland Baptists. Before becoming General Superintendent in 1999, he pastored at churches in Leichardt, Bowen and Caboolture. David enjoys reading, gardening, following sports, and stargazing.

We’ve included David’s Good Friday and Easter Sunday messages for you to listen to below. These will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Easter Sunday

Jesus is alive and with us always