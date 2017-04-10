An Easter message from the Uniting Church in Queensland

The Uniting Church in Queensland is partnering with 96five to bring a message of Hope this Easter.

David Baker is the Moderator of the Uniting Church in Queensland. David worked as a valuer in rural and regional Queensland before completing theological training and ordination in 1991. He served in rural Queensland, and in a successful church planting venture in Karana Downs, before serving as a Presbytery Minister. David holds a Diploma in Business Management from Queensland Agricultural College, a Bachelor of Theology from Brisbane College of Theology.

We’ve included David’s Good Friday and Easter Sunday messages for you to listen to below. These will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Good Friday

When Jesus made the impossible possible



Easter Sunday

Jesus is alive and with us always

