Edens Landing State School: School Excursion

96five’s Ken, Nicky and Steve headed down to Edens Landing State School last Friday for a School Excursion!

It was a fantastic morning with the whole school community involved – from the Chappy to the Kitchen Garden Club! The coffee van sold out of frappes thanks to the warm morning but the kids weren’t deterred by the heat and had a blast on the jumping castle, getting their faces painted and playing tennis and golf – all wrapped up with a visit from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter!. It’s always a blast having a helicopter land on your school oval and having Surf Lifesaving QLD and the Rescue Pilots chat about beach safety and how the chopper works!

Check out photos from the morning and watch Nicky try and go through the Jumping Castle blindfolded…

Nominate your school to host a 96five School Excursion.