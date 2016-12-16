Listen to 96Five FM


Family Worship Podcast: Christmas Journey

Family Worship Podcast: Christmas Journey

By on December 16, 2016
This week on Family Worship, Senior Pastor Simon Ward from Arana Hills Church of Christ shares about the Journeys taken at Christmas.

