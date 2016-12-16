There is no doubt that for many of us that family and food play a big part in Christmas celebrations. Gathering the family from every corner of the country (and globe) to share in a meal (and festive food) together is pretty high on the list – whether you enjoy a traditional hot meal (hopefully in air conditioning) or an Aussie style BBQ or cold meats and salad with a bit of seafood.

We’re just over a week until the festivities begin in earnest so we’ve put together a list of easy and very Christmassy ideas for you (or the kids) to try this Christmas.

Marshmallow Reindeers anyone 🙂 (so cute)

Green Chocolate tastes way better than white chocolate!

Christmas doesn’t have to be unhealthy – here are the best looking ‘good(ish) for you’ treats!

…and we think these mini puds are just the cutest.