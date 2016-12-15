Peter Janetzki ‘hanging up the headphones’ with the final episode of Talking Life on-air Sunday night.

After 686 shows, and 16 1/2 years on air, Peter Janetzki will be hanging up the headphones this Sunday, with the final episode of Talking Life.

Over the years Peter has tackled the tough topics, and broken taboos along the way, providing hope for countless listeners.

Tune in for the last time on Sunday night from 8pm to this Brisbane radio institution, and why not call Peter, to let him know how the show has helped you over the years.

The program ‘Talking Life’ has always been a talkback program that tackles a wide range of life issues from a Christian perspective. The topics were always designed to be thought provoking and helpful, aiming to connect listeners with community and Christian support agencies.

If you are not able to call in on Sunday but would like to leave a message of thanks for Peter and the Talking Life team please do so below!

Message - Talking Life Name (not required if anonymity preferred)

How has Talking Life impacted you? Leave a message of thanks or share your story of how Talking Life has impacted your life.

Please select one of the options below. * I would like my story/message to remain private. I am happy for my story/message to be shared.

Recently, Peter shared with us some of the highlights from the show, of people whose lives have been impacted and changed.

“One of the stories that will remain with me forever is that of a man who recognised me and grabbed my shoulder at Easterfest as I was walking through a crowd. He wanted to tell me that he was regular listener of Talking Life on 96five, who would never call in, but wanted to share with me that the conversation about “Recovering from Divorce” had saved his life.

I will also never forget my conversation with Barbara Arrowsmith-Young, and her story of how she changed her mindset and consequently the international program that she runs, helping people overcome specific learning disabilities. Barbara had shared with me how she had planned to take her own life out of the sheer frustration of living her life and she couldn’t get the instructions right and failed.

My life has been also touched by meeting Sister Miriam Duggan, a Catholic Nun who spent 30 years in Uganda who developed a youth program that turned the tide of the Aids epidemic among African young people from 24% of teen population infected with HIV+/AIDS to less than 5%.”

Thank you Peter, for your decades of service through ‘Talking Life’ to the ministry and listeners of 96five. The impact of Talking Life will be felt in Brisbane for decades to come and we wish you all the best with your future endeavors!