Exploring Faith

There is obviously more to life than meets the eye. Surely there are deeper issues to be pursued and values to be discovered. We often ask ourselves about the origins and meanings of life. As a Christian, community media organisation, we are staffed by and supported by people who have a living faith in an eternal, creative God revealed by His Son, Jesus Christ, as God the Father. Our mission is to help you too discover God and the power and purpose that comes from knowing Jesus Christ.

Below are a number of links to help direct you to organisations and websites that will cover things like the Bible, who is Jesus, Creation and all the questions you need to ask. You will also find preaching and teaching podcasts and other Christian resources.

Got Questions – Try Alpha

The Bible online, on any device and in any language you choose. Get it online now in your language in your preferred version too http://www.youversion.com



Got Questions about the Bible, God, Jesus, and Christianity? Are there any spiritual issues in your life for which you need help or advice in seeking answers to life’s BIG questions? Go online http://www.gotquestions.org



OnePlace.com is a provider of online streaming Christian radio broadcasts and programs. Listen to your favourite Christian speakers, authors, and pastors. Search audio broadcasts by topic to find sermons and messages on issues important to you including Christian living, Bible study, salvation, marriage, prayer, Jesus Christ, parenting, and many more. Want to take Christian radio programs on the go? Listen to today’s broadcast using the OnePlace.com Christian Radio Programs & Sermons iPhone application! Now available for free download through the Apple iTunes store. Grow in your walk with Jesus Christ, be encouraged in your faith, and build your knowledge of the Bible with OnePlace.com Christian radio programs. Explore online now http://www.oneplace.com/ministries



Focus on the Family provide all kinds of advice, tips and support for both parents and children that are needing help with life and relationships in general. And don’t we all need a little help? Of course we do. Have a look over all the help available online http://www.families.org.au



Christianityworks is a non-denominational media ministry/organisation, whose sole purpose is to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ, through the media around the globe. They produce Christian radio messages that we provide free of charge to over 1,100 radio stations around the globe – Christian stations, community stations, commercial stations and government owned broadcasters. Each week, literally tens of millions of people hear one of our radio messages somewhere in the world, including on this radio station. Explore all the resources to help you discover Real Life online http://christianityworks.com/



All About God is a website that reach out to skeptics, seekers, believers, and a hurting world with powerful evidence for God and the Good News of Jesus. See more online http://www.allaboutgod.com

Groundwire is a safe private space online to ask all types of faith/God type questions with a Groundwire life coach on the other end… It is easy and private for anyone to use 24/7. Go online now for a helpful chat http://www.groundwire.net

With so many people in the world connected online, yesHEis was created to help Christians share their faith in Jesus. Search and discover an increasingly rich and diverse resource of media that you can freely share via many of your social networks. Check it out now http://www.yesheis.com

ChurchFinder is a great way for anyone to find a church anywhere in Australia. Start exploring your options in your local area now http://churchfinder.com.au/find-my-church

Josh McDowell’s website will be an aid to you as you seek to know God personally and grow in your relationship with Him. Whether you are a pastor or skeptic, parent or teenager, the resources on this site will help you as you seek to answer the Big questions that you ponder. Go online now http://www.josh.org

Creation Ministries International is a support group of non-profit ministries assisting the church in proclaiming the truth of the Bible and thus its Gospel message. We provide real-world answers to the most-asked questions in the vital area of creation/evolution. Hundreds of highly credible resources and articles are available online now http://creation.com

Bible Gateway (@BibleGateway & @BibleGatewayApp) is your rich social and personal connection to freely read, research, and reference Scripture on your desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone . . . anywhere; in more than 70 languages and more than 180 versions! It’s simple yet advanced searching capabilities allow you to quickly find and compare particular passages in multiple Bible translations based on the keywords, phrases, topics, or Scripture references you have in mind. You’ll be inspired and encouraged – whether reading with your eyes or your ears (audio Bibles) – as you rely on Bible Gateway for all your Bible reading needs. Go online now http://www.biblegateway.com

Christian Answers is a worldwide evangelism, education and discipleship ministry of Films for Christ. Our primary goal is to provide accurate, biblical answers on a wide variety of questions asked by Christians and non-Christians. Questions can be submitted on-line. We also provide a great deal of other valuable information and resources related to Christianity, Christian education, discipleship, media, and more (see our resource directory). Go online now and explore all the helpful resources you’ll need at http://www.christiananswers.net

ChristianPost.com is the most comprehensive Christian news website delivering up-to-date news, information, and commentaries relevant to Christians across denominational lines. ChristianPost.com has quickly grown to become a leading online Christian news publication, with continuous updates throughout the day – seven days a week. Through the website, The Christian Post presents national and international coverage of current events affecting and involving Christian leaders, church bodies, ministries, mission agencies, schools, businesses, and the general Christian public. Go online http://www.christianpost.com

Fervr.net is a relevant and informative Christian youth website that publishes daily articles, reviews and video content for teens. Targeting 13-18 year olds who are Christians or are interested in learning more about a Christian worldview. You might be asking “Aren’t there lots of Christian youth sites already”? Yes and no. There are Christian youth sites out there but they’re a bit daggy. Meanwhile, the better sites we’ve seen are targeted towards older Christians and don’t always address topics directly related to youth culture. Their aim is to be an easy-to-use site that’s representative of Biblical Christianity, plus a friendly online community that helps youth digest and discuss thought-provoking content with their peers and church leaders. Explore it all now http://fervr.net