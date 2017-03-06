WIN the ultimate camping package with 96five’s IN-TENTS getaway!

96five is turning up the intensity, and giving your family the chance to get outdoors in style this Easter with the ultimate camping package.

We’re giving you everything needed to escape the rat race including a family tent, outback cooker and camp furniture. We’ll even throw in the kitchen sink and a porta-potty!

This IN-TENTS getaway is all thanks to station sponsor Oztrail who are all about engaging with Australia’s love for the great outdoors with a range of products to suit your outdoor needs.

From Monday, March 13, 96five fans need to be listening in for a classic camping sound, which will be your cue to call to go in the draw for the Ultimate Camping Kit. One luck 96five fan will win THE LOT (valued at over $5000) and will have everything they need for an IN-TENTS getaway!

The cue to call with run between 6am and 6pm weekdays, it’s not a secret sound so when you hear it call 1300 965 965. All successful callers will go in the final draw which will conclude at the end of March.

The full package includes all of the following OZ Trail items and is valued at over $5000 dollars.