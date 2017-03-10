Celebrate the women in our lives!

Ken, Nicky and Steve discussed International Women’s Day on a personal level on Wednesday.

International Women’s Day is about celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. When we think of influential women, we tend to overlook ourselves. But each woman has an amazing and unique influence on those around her.

Every woman is needed and valued by someone, whether it be family, friends, colleagues… the list goes on. Nicky wants each woman to recognise their personal worth in God. She states in the segment, “God has given a woman an amazing strength and dignity that compares to no other.” Let’s celebrate the women in our lives!