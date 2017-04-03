Cover image courtesy of Seven News Brisbane.

Calling all 96five listeners! The Kilo of Kindness Flood Relief drive will help us to meet some of the practical needs of families who are dealing with the devastating affects of flooding and ensuing clean-up.

We’ve all been watching the images on television and our Facebook feeds of the devastation suburbs south of Brisbane have endured. Rising flood waters from the Logan & Albert rivers have washed away roads, destroyed homes and left possessions covered in an odius, permeating mud.

Many Brisbane residents, not affected the flooding this week, will recall this smell and the arduous task of cleaning up after the 2011 floods.

How you can help!

Let’s come alongside our neighbours in Logan! 96five are giving listeners a chance to help with the flood affected areas. Pop into the shops or add a couple of extra items to your shopping trolley this week and help flood affected family’s get back on their feet in a practical way. Non-perishable items are preferred such as cereal, long-life milk, pasta, pasta sauces and other canned or long life items.

Drop Off Areas for Kilo of Kindness

Our Street Machines will be at four locations in Brisbane from Tuesday 4th April to Friday 7th April – locations are below. You can also drop off items at the 96five Office: 81 Mina Parade, Alderley between 9am-5pm or Hillsong CityCare: 5 Rover St, Mount Gravatt.



Street Machine Locations – 10AM

Tuesday 4th April Jindalee Village Central, (in front of Coles) Sinnamon Rd, Jindalee Wednesday 5th April Calamvale Central Shopping Centre, 662 Compton Rd, Calamvale Thursday 6th April Albany Creek Market Place, Cnr Old Northern Rd & Albany Forest Dv, Albany Creek Friday 7th April Cannon Hill Kmart Plaza, 1909 Creek Rd, Cannon Hill

If you have been affected by floods and need further assistance with everything from clean-up to counselling – contact your local council.

The flood relief disaster number is also available 1800 173 349