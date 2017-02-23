Meet Dwayne Jeffries, General Manager of 96five

Great news! Your 96five family took an exciting step forward on 1 January with the appointment of Dwayne Jeffries as our station General Manager. Meet Dwayne…

We think Dwayne’s the best in the business, a seasoned radio ‘guru’, and a huge catch for the station. But to help you get to know him better, we asked him a few questions…

Dwayne, tell us about your passion for radio.

I was that kid who went to bed with a little battery-powered radio on his pillow. However, the day I took my first radio job was a sad day for my parents as I’d chosen radio instead of university. While I’ve studied theology and enough law to be a hazard to family and friends since, my love for radio is still all-consuming today. Over the last 25 years, I’ve been on air and leading radio station teams around Australia, in Ireland and Europe. I met my wife while working at a Gold Coast radio station!

Why Christian radio?

It was a case of God’s plan at play! I sensed my time in commercial radio was coming to an end. One morning, I picked up a voicemail message from a mate I’d worked with: “I don’t know if you’re even looking for a job, and we don’t really have one for you anyway – but give me a call.” My friend introduced me to Hope Media’s CEO Phillip Randall. Almost a year later, there was an opening at Hope. God answered my prayers before I’d prayed them.

What’s been your relationship with 96five in the past?

96five was the first Christian radio station I’d ever heard. In fact, the first date I went on with Bronwyn (my wife) was to her birthday party. (She felt sorry for the new guy that had just arrived on the Gold Coast!) Bronwyn’s guests included Leanne McDougall and Neil Bernard – both on staff at 96five at that time. I loved listening to 96five then, and to be invited to join the family is like ‘coming home’ for Bron and me.

What are your hopes for 96five?

As a sailor, I’ve seen even the largest yacht reduced to flotsam when it’s lost a keel. 96five can be a keel for our city, by showing Christ’s transforming love to Brisbane families in both word and action.

You’ve spent most of your days in NSW, so how are you feeling about the move to QLD? And do you follow rugby league?

Wow. The gloves are off now aren’t they! What kind of shallow, vacillating, unprincipled man would I be if I was to forsake the continued humiliation of a Blues’ supporter merely for postcode change? Blues to win in 2017.

What is one thing you’d like Brisbane to experience every time they tune in to 96five?

My heart is that they will know we are different. That our heart for each other comes from our Father’s love for us. He is as real as we are!

How can we pray for you and the 96five team?

I’d love it if you’d pray a ‘loaves and fishes’ prayer over us (Luke 9:16). That no matter how little we have to start with it – it will be multiplied when put to use for building His Kingdom.

Thanks for praying for Dwayne as he works with Chairman Stephen O’Doherty and Hope/96five Co-Mission CEO Phillip Randall to strengthen and grow the ministry, the 96five family, and ultimately the people of Brisbane together with you!