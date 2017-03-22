Sunday night talk radio program Open House relaunches, with new host – Stephen O’Doherty.

On Sunday March 26, Open House commences for the first time on Brisbane’s 96five with host Stephen O’Doherty. The program will be 3 hour conversational format embracing all things life, faith and hope and will be broadcast live, simultaneously on Sydney’s Hope 103.2. (the program is being relaunched after a two year break in the Sydney market)

Host Stephen O’Doherty steps into the new role bringing a wealth of experience in radio journalism, politics, governance and Christian media as a whole.

Any Issue is on the Table

Stephen explains the perspective the Open House program will take is one where they’ll be, “looking for a truth that’s greater than our own society and culture. A truth about what God wants for us as people He made in his image. What God wants for us as a society that flourishes, gives honour and glory to Him.”

“Any issue is on the table. Open House is exactly that – ‘open’. One of the things that the show has always been very good at, and which I’m keen on, especially given my background in media and politics, is the idea that every subject is one we ought to be able to analyse from a Christian perspective. You’ll hear perspectives on Open House that you won’t hear on other media; a different way of looking at things,” says Stephen.

The Open House program aims to fill a large space that is currently missing in the media landscape. It will provide an opportunity to have conversations that aren’t happening anywhere else. Stephen will be asking the questions that other media aren’t asking, with the aim of being a life changing, culture shaping influence on our community.

Open House will bring a depth of conversation to Brisbane and will be a welcome addition to the programming line-up after Peter Janetzki from Talking Life retired from broadcasting late last year.

To send through story ideas – please email Open House Producer – Anne.

To find out more about taking the Open House program – please email Dwayne Jeffries, 96five General Manager.