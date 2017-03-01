Listen to 96Five FM


PRAISE REPORT: Pyne Bills Withdrawn

By on March 1, 2017
Brisbane Rally 2017

PRAISE REPORT: PYNE BILLS HAVE BEEN WITHDRAWN FROM QUEENSLAND PARLIAMENT.

Yesterday, the member for Cairns, Rob Pyne MP, moved motions to discharge his bills from the Notice paper and withdraw his bills from the Queensland Parliament.

The two Pyne abortion Bills were withdrawn because they were facing certain defeat in Parliament tonight (Wednesday, 1 March).Decriminalising abortion through the first Pyne Bill Abortion Law Reform (Woman’s Right to Choose) Amendment Bill 2016, which would have repealed Sections 224, 225, 226 and 282 of the Queensland Criminal Code, by definition would have left a vacuum, which would have allowed abortion at any stage of pregnancy and for any reason.

It is significant that the Queensland Parliament Health Committee inquiry unanimously recommended in its Report dated 26 August 2016 that the first Bill “not be passed”.

On 17 August, 2016 (before the Health Committee had handed down its report on his first Bill), Mr Pyne moved a second private member’s Bill, the Health (Abortion Law Reform) Amendment Bill 2016. This Bill sought to put some provisions into the Health Act to regulate abortion.

This Bill also was referred to the Health Committee for an inquiry, and the Report which was released on 17 February stated that “the committee was not able to reach agreement on whether or not the [second] Bill should be passed”.

In their Statement of Reservations at the back of the Report on the second Bill, the three LNP members of the committee said: “Has the legislation covering this very sensitive and emotional question been drafted in a manner that should be before a Parliament and is the process in which we are about to engage correct? We have a responsibility to pass clear and unambiguous legislation. We do not believe we are at that stage.”

Neither Pyne Bill was fit to be passed by Parliament, given the Health Committee rejected the first one unanimously and was deadlocked on the second one.

