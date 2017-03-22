Listen to 96Five FM


A new Romeo & Juliet are born…

March 22, 2017

Two households, both alike in dignity,
In fair South Carolina, where we lay our scene…

One could be forgiven for thinking that the above sounds just a little familiar, the truth is, it is… Swap out ‘fair South Carolina’ for ‘fair Verona’ and you have the opening of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

Fast forward 422 years and two babies have been born, to two different sets of parents, 18hours apart, in the next room – the babies names… Romeo & Juliet.

Well, that’s just a bit cute, is it not! Apparently the parents didn’t know each other beforehand and little Romeo & Juliet’s names were picked months and months ago… check out the full story from Love What Matters below…

 

