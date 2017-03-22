A new Romeo & Juliet are born…

Two households, both alike in dignity,

In fair South Carolina, where we lay our scene…

One could be forgiven for thinking that the above sounds just a little familiar, the truth is, it is… Swap out ‘fair South Carolina’ for ‘fair Verona’ and you have the opening of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

Fast forward 422 years and two babies have been born, to two different sets of parents, 18hours apart, in the next room – the babies names… Romeo & Juliet.

Well, that’s just a bit cute, is it not! Apparently the parents didn’t know each other beforehand and little Romeo & Juliet’s names were picked months and months ago… check out the full story from Love What Matters below…