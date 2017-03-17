Ken, Nicky and Steve broadcasted ‘It’s a Good Morning’ from McDowall State School today – with the help of 958 primary schoolers!

It was a fun-filled morning in McDowall with visits from the RSPCA, Surf Lifesavers, and for the first time ever, the Scouts.

The kids had a blast with the jumping castle and the 96five boxing ring. The Scouts even brought along their own catapult so the kids could launch water bombs. We certainly stayed out of the line of fire!

Nicky even tried her hand at racing the 5th graders. It turns out she is not faster than a 5th grader, but she sure can achieve a great cartwheel halfway through!

Check out the photos of the fun morning we had.