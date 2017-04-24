School Excursion: Morayfield State School

Ken, Nicky and Steve broadcasted ‘It’s a Good Morning’ from Morayfield State School this morning.

The weather is getting cooler, but that didn’t stop 500 kids and teachers from having a fun morning with the 96five team. There were a few mascots out and about at the school, but none more exciting than 96five’s newest member – Duke the DJ Dog!

Ken, Nicky, Steve and the kids had a blast this morning with bouncy castles, a sausage sizzle, a song from the school choir, and a visit from the Surf Lifesavers Helicopter.

Nicky and Duke even did some cheerleading practice!

Check out some photos of the morning we had!