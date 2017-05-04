WIN: A Dogs Purpose!

By Kathryn RichmondThursday 4 May 201796five Breakfast

A film for all dog lovers and you can win a Family Pass to see this new Film!

Based on the beloved, bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron and from director Lasse Hallström, A DOG’S PURPOSE shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad), who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.

Tune in all week from Monday the 1st May, between 6 am- 9 am for your chance to win a Family Pass with Ken, Nicky and Steve!

STARRING Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton, Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa and Josh Gad and DIRECTED by Lasse Hallström

In Cinemas May 04

You can also create your own A Dog’s Purpose poster to share!

Check out the Poster that Duke the DJ Dog made! 

Related Articles

Win this Australia Day

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Family Worship Podcast: First Commandment

WIN: A Dogs Purpose!

Phenomenal response to Prayer4U month with over 300 requests prayed for.

It’s Impossible for Employees to ‘Leave Their Faith at Home’, Says Leading Australian Economist

Kilo of Kindness hampers delivered to flood affected families – thanks to you!

Duke the DJ Dog Easter Colouring Competition!

Easter @ 96five

Kilo of Kindness Flood Relief EXTENDED!