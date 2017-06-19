All this week we’re saying ‘thanks’ with tickets to Cars 3!!!

By Christie MannMonday 19 Jun 2017

CARS 3 free tickets giveaway Brisbane

A great big Thank You for Helping to Make Hope Possible!

Because of your support of your radio station, you’ve helped make hope possible across Brisbane.

All this week we’re saying thanks, by sending your family to the flicks for the next installment of Cars, thanks to station sponsor Disney.

Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 cruises into cinemas June twenty two.  Starring Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, in his quest to stay on top.

From the station that’s firing on all cylinders – 96five.

Be listening on-air for your cue to call to win a family pass to Disney Pixar’s Cars – the number 1300 965 965.

CARS 3 free tickets giveaway Brisbane

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

96five’s SOS to a Sister caring for her Brothers

All this week we’re saying ‘thanks’ with tickets to Cars 3!!!

Appeal Photo Gallery!

Great Places for Discounted and Bulk Buying Meat in Brisbane

I Am a Trailing Spouse

Despite a Debilitating Terminal Illness, This Family Says No to Euthanasia

Say What You Believe, But Do it Respectfully: How to Share Faith-Based Opinions in Public

Top Date Nights in Brisbane