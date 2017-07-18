WIN: V8 3 DAY TRACK SIDE PASS!

By Kathryn RichmondTuesday 18 Jul 2017

WIN

This week 96five is giving away 3 Day Track Side Passes to the V8 Supercars!

Listen during breakfast with Ken, Nicky and Steve to win your double 3 Day Track Side Pass to the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint: 28 – 30 July, 2017 valued at over $200!

Soak up all the on-track action from the best seats trackside in the Grandstand and enjoy this family friendly event with great trackside viewing, heaps of displays and merchandise, easy parking and so much more. Three days of pure motorsport action with high speed racing and great support categories to get your heart racing!

The brand-new Disney-Pixar Cars Pit Stop is also coming to town with a new-look Lightning McQueen, Crazy Eights Raceway and ever-popular double lane inflatable slide.

Kids 12 and under receive free trackside admission with a paying adult. Tickets from www.ticketek.com.au
Visit www.supercars.com for more information.

Tune in weekdays from 6am to find out more about how you can win or check out our Facebook Page for online competition entry.

 

 

