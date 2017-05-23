Boomnight17 Wrap Up

By Kathryn RichmondTuesday 23 May 2017

Boomnight17 Brisbane's Best Youth Event

Boomnight17 went off with a bang! Over 3000 young people came together from all corners of the city to celebrate the life they were meant to live. The night gave high schoolers the chance to hear from amazing international speakers, praise and worship and party to the best music around.

 

Boomnight

The night was joined by big names like Compassion Ambassador and X-Factor winner Dami Im…

Such a fun night #boomnight Compassion Australia

Dikirim oleh Dami Im pada 19 Mei 2017

 International Rapper Blake Young

So awesome to see what God did on this weekend. Thank you @boomnight. Excited to see God do something like this in the continent of Africa.

Dikirim oleh Blake Young pada 20 Mei 2017

 And of course 96five’s one and only Duke the DJ Dog was there, giving out free hugs and high-fives!

Duke the DJ Dog

 

Nick Vujicic, motivational speaker, was to speak on his incredible story of life without limbs, however, his Father passed away days before the event. Nick still sent out a heart-warming message to all the young people at Boomnight!

Brisbane, Australia Cancellation

@iseechurch in Brisbane, Australia! BOOMNIGHT 17 tonight is going to be amazing – I am so disappointed that I can't be there due to the passing of my Father. Thank you to everyone for your understanding and support during this difficult time, it has truely been appreciated. Sending much love and prayers for BOOMNIGHT. #Godisgood ❤️✝️

Dikirim oleh Life Without Limbs pada 18 Mei 2017

The 96five street machine was out and about at Boomnight, handing out lots of free goodies!

Street Machine

Boomnight was a huge success! For those who missed out, check out some of our favourite snaps of the night below.

Shout out to all the parents who have kids at Boomnight tonight! Check out some snaps of whats going on! #BoomNight17 #Dukethedjdog

Dikirim oleh 96five pada 19 Mei 2017

