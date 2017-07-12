Family Gives Everything For A Cure

By 96five Wednesday 12 Jul 2017

Cure

ANDREW Biszczak and his family have sold everything they own including their dream home to raise desperately needed funds for The Butterfly Children of Australia.

Andrew will run 3000km from Adelaide to Brisbane as part of his campaign the “The Million Dollar Run”, with the goal of raising a minimum of $1MILLION to help find a cure for people with a rare and shocking skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

96five’s Arthur Muhl caught up with Andrew to chat about “The Million Dollar Run”.

Check out The Million Dollar Run Facebook page and Website for more details.

