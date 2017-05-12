The Garment Project- A Dress with No Size By Duncan Robinson Friday 12 May 2017

For 14 years Erin Drischler struggled with an eating disorder. After a long and tumultuous recovery she faced one last daily battle: her wardrobe. A sea of memories and benchmarks carried the history of her eating battle and a reminder of who she was, and not who she is now.

For many people recovering from an eating disorder, going shopping, trying on multiple sizes and being surrounded by mirrors is a challenging experience. After struggling with the costly and difficult decision to change her wardrobe and remove the bad memories associated with it, Erin and her fiance Jordan Tomb launched the Garment Project.

The Garment Project adopts unused clothing from major American department stores. They then remove the labels indicating size and make them available to people recovering from an eating disorder.

Sizes can vary from garment to garment. Rather than creating another label for a person to judge themselves by, they leverage actual dimensions and a colour chart to help people find the right outfit.

Erin and Jordan spoke to Duncan Robinson & Laura Bennett from Hope Media about the project, which is a labour of love helping women who have been through just what Erin has experienced.

Learn More about The Garment Project

Garment is currently only operating in America. To find out more, visit www.garmentproject.org.

This article was originally published on Hope1032.com.au