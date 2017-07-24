Alex Papps & Teo Gebert from Play School chat about favourite memories & famous windows!

By Kathryn RichmondMonday 24 Jul 2017

Play

Alex Papps and Teo Gebert from Play School caught up with some of the 96five team about their favourite times on Play School.

96five Intern Jari Smith with Alex Papps & Teo Gebert from Play School

Alex & Teo are were on the Gold Coast today for two LIVE Play School concerts being held at Dreamworld as part of ABC Kids Month. They took some time to sit down with 96five to share some of their fondest memories of watching Play School as kids, then getting to work with some of the show’s heroes Benita & John.

Find out about what they love the most about the show and, out of the four window’s on the show, the arch, square, circle and diamond – which is their favourite.

Check out the full interview below! 

ABC KIDS month Live Shows!

Jimmy Giggle Live Show
Monday 31 July
10.30am and 1pm

Hoot and Hootabelle Shows
Tuesday 1 August – Sunday 6 August
11.45am and 1.30pm

For the full program of events visit the Dreamworld Website. All shows are free with admission into Dreamworld and the best part – kids under 3 years are free.

 

 

 

 

