Ken, Nicky & Steve were blessed beyond measure and their hearts filled with joyful sounds when the Watoto Children’s Choir visited Studio 1 on Thursday morning!

The beautiful kids, aged from only seven years old are in the middle of Watoto Choir’s tour of Queensland and dropped into the studio for a live performance! In case you missed it, check it out below!



The choir is currently touring Queensland and have three performances left in South East Queensland if you would like to hear them live. Check out where the Watoto Children’s Choir will be performing next HERE or follow them on Facebook!