What does Easter mean and why do we celebrate it?

Easter is one of our favourite times of the year and it’s definitely not just because of the holidays and chocolate!

There is a much more important reason and it centres around an incredible act of love and sacrifice that saved the whole world. This weekend we celebrate Easter – the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour – Jesus Christ.

He died for us, a death that triggered life. Whether we’re awake with the living or asleep with the dead, we’re alive with him! 1 Thessalonians 5:10 (MSG)

So, what does Easter mean to us? It is the greatest example of how much God loves us. He sent his only son Jesus Christ to die on a cross, as payment for all the things we’ve done wrong and those times where we’ve fallen short of the mark in our relationships with him and each other. Jesus’ death means we are no longer separated from God. We have a clean slate, our friendship with Him has been restored because Jesus died and rose again three days later.

Ken, Nicky and Steve sat down with us last week to share with you what Easter means to them.

Special Good Friday broadcast…from 33AD

Tune in to 96five this Good Friday to a piece of radio theatre…where we'll be imagining how a radio station, in 33AD, might have covered the events of that first Good Friday. Let us take you back in time, 2000 years to Jerusalem, to find out what it might have been like.

Listen to Brisbane’s Church Leaders Easter Messages to you.

96five has also partnered with churches to bring you Easter messages right from the hearts of Church leaders in our city and community. You will hear these messages on air all this week in the lead up to the Easter weekend, right through until Easter Monday. You can listen to all of the messages below!

Churches of Christ – Tim McMenamin

Catholic Church – Archbishop Mark Coleridge

Presbyterian Church – Rev. Phil Campbell

Queensland Baptists – Rev. David Loder

Uniting Church – David Baker



Salvation Army – Lt-Col David Godkin

Citipointe Church – Pastor Mark Ramsey

Australian Christian Churches – Pastor Murray Averill

Lutheran Church QLD District – Pastor Paul Smith