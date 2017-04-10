An Easter message from the Australian Christian Churches

By 96five Monday 10 Apr 2017

Australian Christian Churches are partnering with 96five to bring a message of Hope this Easter.

Murray Averill is senior pastor at Nexus Church in Everton Park, and is also part of the leadership of the Australian Christian Churches (ACC). Before becoming senior pastor in 2007, he was the Principal of Northside Christian College for 14 years. Murray and his wife Jane have two daughters.

We’ve included Murray’s Easter Sunday message for you to listen to below. It will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Easter Message

Jesus is alive and with us always

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

It’s Impossible for Employees to ‘Leave Their Faith at Home’, Says Leading Australian Economist

Kilo of Kindness hampers delivered to flood affected families – thanks to you!

Duke the DJ Dog Easter Colouring Competition!

Easter @ 96five

Kilo of Kindness Flood Relief EXTENDED!

An Easter message from the Australian Christian Churches

Duke the DJ Dog’s Easter Egg Hunt!

An Easter message from Churches of Christ