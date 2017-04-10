An Easter message from the Australian Christian Churches

Australian Christian Churches are partnering with 96five to bring a message of Hope this Easter.

Murray Averill is senior pastor at Nexus Church in Everton Park, and is also part of the leadership of the Australian Christian Churches (ACC). Before becoming senior pastor in 2007, he was the Principal of Northside Christian College for 14 years. Murray and his wife Jane have two daughters.

We’ve included Murray’s Easter Sunday message for you to listen to below. It will be aired on 96five from Monday 10th April right through until Easter Monday, and is part of a series of messages recorded by Heads of Churches in Brisbane and Queensland.

Easter Message

Jesus is alive and with us always

