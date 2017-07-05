20 Great things to do with the kids

Ken, Nicky and Steve have come together to give you twenty great things to do with the kids at home or around Brisbane. Best of all they’ve made sure they are all either free or very cheap.

1. Make sock puppets

2. Make a home movie

3. Start a collection

4. Make a card house

5. Wash the car with Water Pistols

6. Have a game of soccer at the park

7. Go yabby hunting

8. Give sewing a go

9. See how milk is made (Visit Maleny Dairies)

10. Throw the Frisbee

11. Climb Trees

12. Grab a scooter and head around local bike tracks

13. Camp overnight in the Backyard

14. Explore your neighbourhood on Bike

15. Build an indoor cubby house

16. Play catch

17. Play a round of miniature golf (putt-putt)

18. Take a ride on a CityCat

19. Make a giant pinball table in a steep driveway

20. Have a ‘camp-out’ inside

We hope that you are able to find a few things that your kids would love to do. Check out some people giving them a go below…

