Don’t miss the biggest youth event in Brisbane this year!

By Christie MannFriday 5 May 2017

boomnight17

Get.  Ready.  For.  The.  BOOM!

BOOMNIGHT is a drug and alcohol free Christian event encouraging young people to discover the life they were created to live – A LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS! An inspiring expression of the Church, BOOMNIGHT is where high schoolers get a chance to hear from the world’s greatest youth communicators, enjoy high energy entertainment, praise and worship and party to the best music going around.

Coming May 19th to the Southbank Piazza, BOOMNIGHT17 features special guest speaker Nick Vujicic from Life Without Limbs, international rapper Blake Young, the Boomnight Band and Compassion Ambassador Dami Im.

Get your tickets now at BOOMNIGHT.com

96five is proud to be the media partner for BOOMNIGHT17 and our Street Team and Duke the DJ Dog will be there on the night! We can’t wait to see you there.

Related Articles

Promotional Partners

2017 Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Win an awesome Mothers’ Day gift for your Mum!

Don’t miss the biggest youth event in Brisbane this year!

13 Reasons Why Not

Family Worship Podcast: First Commandment

WIN: A Dogs Purpose!

Phenomenal response to Prayer4U month with over 300 requests prayed for.

It’s Impossible for Employees to ‘Leave Their Faith at Home’, Says Leading Australian Economist

Kilo of Kindness hampers delivered to flood affected families – thanks to you!