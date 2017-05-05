Don’t miss the biggest youth event in Brisbane this year! By Christie Mann Friday 5 May 2017

Get. Ready. For. The. BOOM!

BOOMNIGHT is a drug and alcohol free Christian event encouraging young people to discover the life they were created to live – A LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS! An inspiring expression of the Church, BOOMNIGHT is where high schoolers get a chance to hear from the world’s greatest youth communicators, enjoy high energy entertainment, praise and worship and party to the best music going around.

Coming May 19th to the Southbank Piazza, BOOMNIGHT17 features special guest speaker Nick Vujicic from Life Without Limbs, international rapper Blake Young, the Boomnight Band and Compassion Ambassador Dami Im.

96five is proud to be the media partner for BOOMNIGHT17