Top Date Nights in Brisbane

Date night ! Whether its a 1st date or 500th, a night away from the kids, or a night away from the dog!

We are blessed to live in an amazing part of the world and if you have the opportunity to go on a date night then make the most of Brisbane town. So these are some of our top date nights here in Brisbane that we have tried and loved, so give them a go.

A Gondola ride at sunset along the Brisbane river – This is such a magical way to spend the evening, wow we just loved watching the sunset as we crept quietly along the water check out the whole thing here

A ride on the Brisbane Eye as the sun sets – Another stunning way to watch the lights over Brisbane then head along to one of the many street cafes on Little Stanley Street and grab some dinner

The Story Bridge Climb at Sunset or Sunrise, we did this at sunset in the rain and it was great! and its perfect for anyone! Yes there are a lot of steps to climb but its totally do able for anyone in good health. Good for an evening when you want to add a little bit of adventure rather than just sitting.

Dessert along Southbank – Cowch or Max Brenner . Everyone loves dessert, and what a great way to spend some time together over something very yummy, especially if you don't have heaps of time this is perfect.

If you have a little longer than just for dessert how about dinner down at Southbank. There are so many great places to eat along Little Stanley Street, or Greys Street, Or The River Quay then you can take a stroll along the river

Have to say we just love the movies ! And just love the way here in Australia that you can experience dinner in the movies what an awesome idea. We have 2 options here Event cinemas offer their Gold class and the boutique cinemas in Rosalie have their Blue rooms

We have some awesome restaurants here in Brisbane and this is the list of some of our favourites .

Grab a blanket, a basket and pop in some cheese and crackers or pies and chips, grab 2 glasses and a bottle of your favourite wine and head on down for a picnic at South Bank or New Farm

Head up to the top of Mount Cootha for sunset and either book a table in their restaurant The Summit or grab a coffee in their cafe Kuta and watch the beautiful lights over our city

Or how about a big night out on the Kookaburra Queen and enjoy a dinner Cruise along the River. Here you will be wined and dined and maybe enjoy a dance.

So many options, lovelies!

So make some time for that special someone in your life. It is always worth investing in your relationship, especially in this busy world we all live in!

