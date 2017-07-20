Stretton State College attemps world record to help fight brain cancer!

The Stretton State College Community is joining together tomorrow morning (quite literally) with charity ‘Hand in Hand’ to attempt the Guinness World Record for the longest chain of people clasping wrists – all to raise money to help fight brain cancer.

The Guinness World Record attempt will take place tomorrow morning and Ken, Nicky & Steve will be broadcasting all the excitement of the morning as they take the 96five School Excursion on the road – bringing you all the updates as they happen.

Hand in Hand – the charity behind the Guinness World Record is a 100% volunteer based, not-for-profit who provides support to families, adults and children affected by brain cancer and brain tumours. They raise awareness and funds to help find a cure. All proceeds raised will go towards funding a children’s book on the Brain tumour journey from diagnosis to treatment through a gold coin donation for all participants.

Anyone can be a part of the Guinness World Record attempt – if you want to be involved you must arrive no later than 8.00am to collect your wrist band. The World record will start 8.45am and you must clasp wrists with another person until you are notified to release . The event will be videoed as evidence.

Who holds the current Guinness World Record?

The longest chain of people clasping wrists consists of 2,950 participants and was achieved by Telenor Pakistan employees and Beaconhouse School System students in Islamabad, Pakistan, on 29 September 2016.

The attempt was organised to celebrate Telenor’s 5th Customer First Day and to promote safe internet usage and stop digital bullying.

Hand in Hand fighting brain cancer.

Hand in Hand was set up by one of the Stretton State College school mums, Carolyn Oldano, following the brain cancer death of her husband Michael last year. Carolyn and Michael’s son Jordan is now in grade 7 at the College.

Dedicated to providing support to each and every person diagnosed with brain cancer, to nurture and to help them through their individual journeys. We are a 100% volunteer based non for profit charity.

www.handinhandfbc.org