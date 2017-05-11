Celebrating SU QLD’s CHAPPY WEEK: 14th – 21st May

Chappy Week with 96five – supporting the work of trained chaplains in our Queensland schools.

Chappy Week is an annual event run by SU QLD to raise awareness of the value of school chaplains. SU QLD chaplains, or ‘Chappies’, provide spiritual and emotional support to school communities – and there are over 600 of them around Queensland serving over 400,000 kids.

96five are really proud to be supporting SU QLD for Chappy Week in 2017 and giving air time to the awesome and crucial service they provide in QLD schools. Many 96five listeners would have memories of their own school Chaplain, or met and seen the difference a ‘Chappy’ has made at your kids school. Chaplains are on the front line in terms of caring for our kids and are in the prevention and support business: helping students find a better way to deal with issues ranging from family breakdown and loneliness, to drug abuse, depression and anxiety. Providing a listening ear and a caring presence for children and young people in crisis, and those who just need a friend.

96five, in honouring the work of school Chaplains during Chappy Week, also wanted to draw attention and place the spotlight on other Chaplains that exist in our community – in prisons, workplaces, hospitals, sporting teams and even the army. As such, we have a special collection of articles written by 96five Community Contributor, Charissa Steffens. We trust you enjoy reading through these stories of incredible individuals, called to God’s work, as Chaplains in our community.

Other events that are happening as part of Chappy Week can be found on the SU QLD website – check them all out and let’s help support the incredible work they do in our schools!

96five’s Street Teams will also be on the road visiting Breaky Club’s in State Schools around the city from Monday to Thursday during Chappy Week, followed by the 96five School Excursion on Friday. You’ll hear live crosses from the Street Team on-air from 8am and keep an eye on the 96five website for stories about Chappy Week.

Monday – May 15

Seville Road State School

Oates Avenue HOLLAND PARK

Tuesday – May 16

Everton Park State School

Deakin Street EVERTON PARK

Wednesday – May 17

Serviceton South State School

Lorikeet Street INALA

Thursday – May 18

Caboolture State School

Lorikeet Street INALA

Friday – May 19 96five SCHOOL EXCURSION

Sandgate State School

Rainbow Street, SANDGATE