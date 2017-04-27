Kilo of Kindness hampers delivered to flood affected families – thanks to you! By Christie Mann Thursday 27 Apr 2017

96five and Hillsong City Care delivered Kilo of Kindness hampers to flood affected families.

On Friday, thanks to your overwhelming generosity, 96five & Hillsong CityCare delivered beautifully packaged hampers of non-perishables to families who had their homes and properties inundated by flood waters in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

The Kilo of Kindness flood appeal, which was only supposed to run for four days, was extended over Easter due to a very generous offer from the management of the Retail First Group. When Retail First heard about Kilo of Kindness they offered collection points into 17 of their shopping centres across Brisbane!

The extended campaign, and such a phenomenal outpouring of generosity from 96five listeners and the greater Brisbane community, saw over 40 families blessed with significant deliveries of food, cleaning and hygiene products.

Thank you so much to everyone who donated items, Hillsong City Care, Retail First Shopping Centres and SecondBite (who generously helped us pickup all of the donated items from the shopping centres last week).

Over forty homes in Eagleby, Beenleigh, Slacks Creek, Logan, and Loganlea – those most affected in the wake of Cyclone Debbie – were impacted by your generosity.

It is when disaster strikes, that we can rise up and help those most in need. Again, thank you to everyone who contributed to the Kilo of Kindness flood relief appeal.