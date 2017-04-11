Calling all 96five listeners! The Kilo of Kindness Flood Relief drive will help us to meet some of the practical needs of families who are dealing with the devastating effects of flooding and ensuing clean-up.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to your overwhelming generosity, our Kilo of Kindness has been extended through to Easter. All you have to do is find your closest participating Retail First Shopping Centre (full list below), and drop off your donation of non-perishable food items, toiletries and cleaning products. We’ll make sure your donation gets to where they’re needed most. Thank you for helping us care for our community during this time.

We’ve all been watching the images on television and our Facebook feeds of the devastation suburbs south of Brisbane have endured. Rising flood waters from the Logan & Albert rivers have washed away roads, destroyed homes and left possessions covered in an odius, permeating mud.

Many Brisbane residents, not affected the flooding this week, will recall this smell and the arduous task of cleaning up after the 2011 floods.

How you can help!

Let’s come alongside our neighbours in Logan! 96five are giving listeners a chance to help with the flood affected areas. Pop into the shops or add a couple of extra items to your shopping trolley this week and help flood affected family’s get back on their feet in a practical way. Non-perishable items are preferred such as cereal, long-life milk, pasta, pasta sauces and other canned or long life items.

Drop Off Areas for Kilo of Kindness

You can drop off items at any of the Retail First Shopping Centres below or the 96five Office: 81 Mina Parade, Alderley between 9am-5pm or Hillsong CityCare: 5 Rover St, Mount Gravatt.

All of the below Shopping Centres are participating except Australia Fair on the Gold Coast. Donation points will be outside the supermarkets in these centres.

If you have been affected by floods and need further assistance with everything from clean-up to counselling – contact your local council.

The flood relief disaster number is also available 1800 173 349