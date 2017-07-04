When Media Objectivity Contains Subtle Biases – US Journalism Professor Terry Mattingly

By Stephen O'Doherty Tuesday 4 Jul 2017 Open House

Does the media give us an objective view on all issues? Is objectivity, once the hallmark of respected journalism, giving way to a zeitgeist or cultural norm in which moral issues are deemed to be settled and faith-based perspectives either ignored or ridiculed?

US Journalism Professor Terry Mattingly is deeply concerned that American media has reached a point where people turn only to news sources that confirm their own bias. In his conversation with Open House he urges Christians and other faiths to speak up for conservative social and moral views.

