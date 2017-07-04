When Media Objectivity Contains Subtle Biases – US Journalism Professor Terry Mattingly

Does the media give us an objective view on all issues? Is objectivity, once the hallmark of respected journalism, giving way to a zeitgeist or cultural norm in which moral issues are deemed to be settled and faith-based perspectives either ignored or ridiculed?

US Journalism Professor Terry Mattingly is deeply concerned that American media has reached a point where people turn only to news sources that confirm their own bias. In his conversation with Open House he urges Christians and other faiths to speak up for conservative social and moral views.

Join Stephen O’Doherty between 7 pm and 10 pm on Sunday nights or listen to feature interviews on the Open House podcast through iTunes