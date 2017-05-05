This week 96five is celebrating the most important women in our lives – the mums!

Listen during breakfast with Ken, Nicky and Steve to win your mum a Mothers’ Day Gift Pack valued at over two hundred and fifty dollars!

Have a beautiful bunch of flowers hand delivered, thanks to station sponsor Brisbane City Blooms and let Mum relax in style, with a one hour spa treatment thanks to station sponsor Jurlique Carindale – we’re even throw in a DVD movie pack for some extra chill out time – what Mum doesn’t need that!

Listen in weekdays from 6am to find out more about how you can win your Mum one of these awesome Mothers’ Day Gift Packs!