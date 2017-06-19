96five’s SOS to a Sister caring for her Brothers

By Kathryn RichmondMonday 19 Jun 201796five Mornings

96five SOS - June 2017

After a rough year of losing family, Ken, Nicky and Steve gave T’Liah a call to bring some Hope back into their lives!

T’Liah has been on a huge journey this year and taken on the mothering role during the hardest of circumstances. Ken, Nicky and Steve gave her a call to remind her that the community is here to support her and give her a few goodies to bless her family. This brave young lady told Ken, Nicky and Steve that she was trying to help her family’s life back to normal and hopefully with this small gift from 96five T’Liah’s family will be given the opportunity to take some time out for themselves. Listen to her story below and how Ken, Nicky and Steve impacted her life in a positive way.

This brave young lady told Ken, Nicky and Steve that she was trying to help her family’s life back to normal and hopefully with this small gift from 96five T’Liah’s family will be given the opportunity to take some time out for themselves. Listen to her story below and how Ken, Nicky and Steve impacted her life in a positive way.

96five could not have blessed T’Liah’s family without the support of our fantastic sponsors. Special thanks to:

Check out our previous SOS stories here and don’t forget to nominate someone who needs some help here!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

96five’s SOS to a Sister caring for her Brothers

All this week we’re saying ‘thanks’ with tickets to Cars 3!!!

Appeal Photo Gallery!

Great Places for Discounted and Bulk Buying Meat in Brisbane

I Am a Trailing Spouse

Despite a Debilitating Terminal Illness, This Family Says No to Euthanasia

Say What You Believe, But Do it Respectfully: How to Share Faith-Based Opinions in Public

Top Date Nights in Brisbane