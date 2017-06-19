96five’s SOS to a Sister caring for her Brothers

After a rough year of losing family, Ken, Nicky and Steve gave T’Liah a call to bring some Hope back into their lives!

T’Liah has been on a huge journey this year and taken on the mothering role during the hardest of circumstances. Ken, Nicky and Steve gave her a call to remind her that the community is here to support her and give her a few goodies to bless her family. This brave young lady told Ken, Nicky and Steve that she was trying to help her family’s life back to normal and hopefully with this small gift from 96five T’Liah’s family will be given the opportunity to take some time out for themselves. Listen to her story below and how Ken, Nicky and Steve impacted her life in a positive way.

This brave young lady told Ken, Nicky and Steve that she was trying to help her family’s life back to normal and hopefully with this small gift from 96five T’Liah’s family will be given the opportunity to take some time out for themselves. Listen to her story below and how Ken, Nicky and Steve impacted her life in a positive way.



96five could not have blessed T’Liah’s family without the support of our fantastic sponsors. Special thanks to:

Check out our previous SOS stories here and don’t forget to nominate someone who needs some help here!