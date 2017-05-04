2017 Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

This week your 96five joined with other Christian leaders, Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, politicians and ministries to pray for our city at Brisbane’s Annual Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Now in its 12th year, the annual Breakfast is a wonderful opportunity for Brisbane’s church communities to come together for a unique interdenominational gathering. The breakfast was a wonderful celebration of Brisbane’s Christian groups and a chance to connect and pray with members of the city’s vast church community.

Held in the beautiful Brisbane City Hall this year’s Breakfast was opened by the Moggill State School Senior Choir with a wonderful rendition of our National Anthem and the morning so competently compared by Mrs Ruth Limkin, Community Advocate and CEO of the Banyans Health & Wellness Retreat.

Hear what Brisbane’s Lord Mayor Graham Quirk had to say about why the annual Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is so important!

The theme of this year’s Breakfast ‘Reforming Culture through Acts of Service’ was duly addressed and the audience inspired and entertained by ‘Boss Frog’ and keynote speaker Pastor Andy Gourley Founder & CEO of Red Frogs Australia.

It was such a privilege to join others from around Brisbane who are passionate about our city and understand the importance of lifting and supporting the leadership of our city in prayer.

I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Saviour…” -1 Timothy 2:1-3

If you haven’t been to one of the Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast can we encourage you to put it in your diary for next year.

96five’s partnership with the Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is exciting and important – as we believe we are called to not only support our City’s leaders but to take every opportunity to pray for them and our city – and what a better opportunity than to have them in the room to hear them.