96five’s SOS for parents battling cancer

Article written by 96five Intern – Jari Smith

Katrina Martin nominated her mum, Sue for a 96five SOS to help ease the burden of an extremely tough year for her and her husband as they battle cancer.

Sue Smith has been driving her husband to and from Buderim Hospital as he battles terminal cancer. More recently, Sue herself has been diagnosed with cancer and drives to and from Buderim Hospital and her own appointments in Brisbane.

As both parents face increasingly testing circumstances, the family has all gathered locally to share important time together. Katrina’s sister, along with her husband and seven children have flown from America to be here.

On top of everything, it was also Sue’s birthday today! Ken, Nicky and Steve knew they needed to help to make it a special day and show Sue that the community stands with her.

96five is able to bless Sue and her family because of the financial support YOU and our sponsors and SOS partners have given. Listen to the SOS below to see how your 96five was able to put a bit of a smile back on Sue’s face.

Thank you to our sponsors Rydges Hotels and Resorts, Freedom Fuels and Damien Keffyn Photography for your incredible generosity towards this SOS.