VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Are you available 12th-16th June?

By Christie MannWednesday 24 May 201796five Afternoons

96five Needs YOU! June Appeal 12th – 16th June

Do you have a few hours to spare? Coming up from the 12th June is 96five’s biggest event of the year – the June Appeal.  96five is community/crowd funded, and a significant portion of the station’s funding comes in from listeners and supporters before the end of the financial year. This year the June Appeal is all about how “YOU – make hope possible” and right now we are asking if YOU would consider being a part of our awesome team of volunteers to help during the week of the 12th – 16th June.

There are a couple of key areas we are asking for assistance in: answering phone calls/taking donations, hospitality and photography/videography. If you can assist in any of these areas and if you would love to be a part of the buzz of this week and want to get to know, and serve your city and your 96five – we’d love to hear from you! Please fill in and email this VOLUNTEER Application Form for June Appeal 2017 to volunteer@96five.com as soon as you can!

 

